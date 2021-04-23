InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,173. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

