InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 110 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,520,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $179.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average is $154.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

