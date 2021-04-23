InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases New Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,369 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

NYSE:MTH traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.