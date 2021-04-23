InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,785 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,217. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.29 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,159. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

