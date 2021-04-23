Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $172.14 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

