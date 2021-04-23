Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $55.51.

