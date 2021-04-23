AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.44. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.