Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.