Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of RIDE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

