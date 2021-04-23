Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

