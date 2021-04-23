Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMAL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,109. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $519.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

