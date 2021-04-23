Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AMAL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,109. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $519.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.
In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.
About Amalgamated Financial
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
