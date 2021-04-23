KeyCorp Raises The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $210.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.75. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Middleby by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Middleby by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

