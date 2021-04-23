nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. nVent Electric has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $51,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

