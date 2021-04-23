Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

RNLX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.50. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that Renalytix AI will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

