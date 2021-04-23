Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of PDS Biotechnology worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDSB opened at $5.37 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

