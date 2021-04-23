Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after buying an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,672,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.17 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

