Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 229.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 660,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,190,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $82.96 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

