Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

