Hacken Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.98 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $69.13 million and $1.98 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00063674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00278624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,287.10 or 1.00030834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00636484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.49 or 0.01027940 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,062,083 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.