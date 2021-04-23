Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lam Research (LRCX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $615.00 to $725.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $800.00 to $815.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $625.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $585.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $660.00 to $750.00.

4/16/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $645.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $625.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $585.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $670.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

LRCX stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $616.83. 15,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

