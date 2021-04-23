Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Conformis posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 16,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.