RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $328.38, but opened at $320.00. RingCentral shares last traded at $321.75, with a volume of 5,333 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.86 and its 200-day moving average is $339.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

