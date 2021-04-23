Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.