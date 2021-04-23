Neutrino USD Hits One Day Volume of $33.77 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $245.20 million and $33.77 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 247,356,905 coins and its circulating supply is 247,356,353 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

