Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $106.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.