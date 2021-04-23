TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.46.

TAL opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,207,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,725,000 after buying an additional 868,236 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

