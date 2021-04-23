MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,628,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

