Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its top line was driven by the compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services and strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization. A strong balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. However, its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. Increasing interest expenses and high leverage raise financial risk.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

