First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FR opened at $48.66 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

