Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.31 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

NYSE:THC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.74.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.