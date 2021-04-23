Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPL. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.18.

Shares of IPL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 378,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$10.22 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.64.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

