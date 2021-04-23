Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

