International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

