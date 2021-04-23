International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.00.
NYSE IBM opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
