New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $21.50 at Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

