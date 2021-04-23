Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.41.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

