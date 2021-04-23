Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,923. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

