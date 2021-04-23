Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $170.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $149.40. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.