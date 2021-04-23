Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $402.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $380.00 to $402.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $383.65 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $381.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,589,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

