KeyCorp Comments on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – KeyCorp cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.27.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

