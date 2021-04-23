Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 5,486 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 288,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

