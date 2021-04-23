iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) Stake Decreased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 763.9% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000.

NYSEARCA:IBHB opened at $24.27 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

