Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 304,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

EDV opened at $130.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.