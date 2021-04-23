Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $6.79 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

