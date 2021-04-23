Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Decreased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA opened at $718.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $671.60 and its 200-day moving average is $643.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $689.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.