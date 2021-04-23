The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

GEO stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $727.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

