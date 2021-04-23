UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.