Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%.
CSV stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $678.23 million, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Carriage Services Company Profile
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.
