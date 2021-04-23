Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

CSV stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $678.23 million, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.