Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

HARL opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.