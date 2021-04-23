Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.508 per share on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $92.15.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

