Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.508 per share on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.
Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $92.15.
About Techtronic Industries
