4,181 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,639 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

